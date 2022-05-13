B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,768 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 38.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 76,574 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $940,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 137.70%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

