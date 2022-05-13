B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $283,000 Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 129,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 62.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 107,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 1,164.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

