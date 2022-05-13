B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,228 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 428,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000.

FLOT opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

