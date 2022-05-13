B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,268 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,697 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,275 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

