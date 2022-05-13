B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,985 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 1,110,780 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after buying an additional 1,075,940 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,390.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 372,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 347,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 51.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

