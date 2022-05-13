B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,498 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $65.49.

