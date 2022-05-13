B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $93.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $696,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 206,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,412.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,581 shares of company stock worth $30,556,623. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.