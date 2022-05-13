B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

HOOD stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,309 shares of company stock worth $3,376,871 in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.