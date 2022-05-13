B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.
HOOD stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.
In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares in the company, valued at $12,796,811.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $371,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,309 shares of company stock worth $3,376,871 in the last quarter.
Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.
About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.