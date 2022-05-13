B. Riley Trims ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Target Price to $24.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ECOM opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $386.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.88.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $45.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.