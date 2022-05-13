B. Riley Trims ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Target Price to $24.00

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.
ECOM opened at $12.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $386.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.88.
In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChannelAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.
