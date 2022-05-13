B. Riley Lowers National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target to $4.00

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.50. 6,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,205. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -29.85%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 19.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 229,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 110,702.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,941 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 9.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $269,000.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.