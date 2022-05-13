B. Riley Lowers City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Price Target to $20.00

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE CIO opened at $13.01 on Monday. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $566.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT (Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.