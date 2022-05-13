B. Riley Cuts Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $45.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

HCC opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

