B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Medical REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GMRE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.02%.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

