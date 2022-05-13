B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $378.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

HCC opened at $31.25 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

