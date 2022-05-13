B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.50

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.
B Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)
