AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

AXGN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of AXGN opened at $8.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $371.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.75. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in AxoGen by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 534,086 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,929,000 after buying an additional 374,221 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $3,112,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

