AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,959 shares during the quarter. AXIS Capital accounts for approximately 4.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 2.03% of AXIS Capital worth $93,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

AXS stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. 728,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 23.92%.

AXIS Capital Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

