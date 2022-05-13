Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.53 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.60.

ACLS traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $54.28. 367,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,399. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,580,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

