Aviva PLC Purchases 24,861 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.25.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

