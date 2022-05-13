Aviva PLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $9,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $97.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.46. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.31.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

