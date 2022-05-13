Aviva PLC Has $10.50 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $10,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $714,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $2,758,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,253 shares of company stock worth $15,077,691 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $388.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

