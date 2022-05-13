Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 518,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 104,399 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.34 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

