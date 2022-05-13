Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

