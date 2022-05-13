Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.23 and a 1-year high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.61.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

