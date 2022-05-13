Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $12,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,611,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after acquiring an additional 263,750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after acquiring an additional 190,845 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $123.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

