Aviva PLC Buys 5,626 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 413,694 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,555,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,159,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

NASDAQ TER opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.64 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

