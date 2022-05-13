Aviva PLC Acquires 6,514 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Aflac stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

