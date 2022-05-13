Aviva PLC Acquires 2,599 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after buying an additional 59,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,749,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,141,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,147,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,435,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,384 shares of company stock valued at $931,020. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $244.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.97. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

