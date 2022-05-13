Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 185.01% and a negative return on equity of 136.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS.

Shares of Avinger stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 1,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,504. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.69. Avinger has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $29.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avinger by 52,153.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 797.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

