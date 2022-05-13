Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $644.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.36. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

