AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Given New GBX 2,800 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,550 ($43.77) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVV. Barclays decreased their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,600 ($44.38) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,580 ($44.14).

Shares of AVV traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,129 ($26.25). The company had a trading volume of 225,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,533. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,398.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,862.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -169.76. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,800 ($22.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,242 ($52.30).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

