Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million.Avaya also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.09-$2.25 EPS.

Avaya stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 144,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. Avaya has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $16,824,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 31.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 283,667 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 236,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.