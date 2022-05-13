Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at $238,704,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 27.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after purchasing an additional 221,110 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVLR. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.99. 6,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,927. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,860 shares of company stock worth $6,198,225. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.