AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $1,222,200.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C Coleman Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,815 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $473,288.90.

AutoNation stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.68. The company had a trading volume of 937,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,750. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

