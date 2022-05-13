AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $1,222,200.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
C Coleman Edmunds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,815 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $473,288.90.
AutoNation stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.68. The company had a trading volume of 937,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,750. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.94.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
