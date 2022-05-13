Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lowered by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 3.6% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $187.29 and a one year high of $248.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

