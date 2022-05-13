Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Autoliv has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Autoliv to earn $7.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $71.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.23. Autoliv has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Autoliv by 26.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

