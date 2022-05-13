aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

