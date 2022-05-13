Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCEL. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.65.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
