Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCEL. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $1.63 on Monday. Atreca has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 62.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Atreca during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

