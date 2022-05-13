Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.36.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.