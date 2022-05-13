Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.30.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.75. 12,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -926.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 64,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.