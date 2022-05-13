Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATHA stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $8.38. 3,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,429. The firm has a market cap of $315.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 3.25. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athira Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 56.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Athira Pharma by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

