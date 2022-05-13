Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Issues Earnings Results

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 105.66% and a negative net margin of 166.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 371,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. Athenex has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 68,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,983,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 44,588 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 83,019 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Athenex by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 74,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

