Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Aterian stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $183.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 80.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aterian will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Aterian by 327.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 743,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 172,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in shares of Aterian by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 404,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 172,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

