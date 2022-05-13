Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Announces Earnings Results

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 862,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,776. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $535.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of -0.58. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $46.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

