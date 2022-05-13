ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Receives C$49.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.39.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB lifted their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ACO.X stock opened at C$46.00 on Tuesday. ATCO has a 1 year low of C$40.00 and a 1 year high of C$47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.04.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

