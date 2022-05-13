Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $5.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $20.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $180,000.
About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
