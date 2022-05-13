Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $5.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 113.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $180,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

