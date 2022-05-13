Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653,928 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,721 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc comprises approximately 2.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Associated Banc Corp owned about 1.77% of Associated Banc worth $59,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Associated Banc by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.68. 1,679,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,414. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,994 shares of company stock valued at $488,862 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

