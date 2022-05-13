Associated Banc Corp Buys 11,830 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $30.08. 3,495,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.