Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $166,276,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 314,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.11 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

