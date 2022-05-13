Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ASMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 1,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,515. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.88.
Several analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.02.
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.
