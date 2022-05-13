Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ASMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 1,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,515. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ASMB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 540,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.